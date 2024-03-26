The group of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Inter-Parliamentary Union participated in the third conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held on the sidelines of the meetings of the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting concluded with the adoption of a parliamentary document that enhances the role of parliaments and their legislative roles to encourage their governments to promote green economy initiatives, clean technology practices and sustainable practices to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division included: Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, and Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Shehhi, members of the Federal National Council.

Ahmed Khoury delivered the Emirati Parliamentary Division’s speech during the discussion of the topic “On Strengthening Parliamentary Action in Combating Climate Change,” where he said, “Climate change is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing our world today, and according to the United Nations Office’s report, by 2030 it is expected to occur.” Catastrophic events at a rate of 1.5 per day, caused by drought, extreme temperatures and devastating floods in the future.”

He stressed the importance of working and mobilizing efforts to move towards investment in clean and renewable energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality, and to strive to provide sound and transparent legislative frameworks that regulate the process of transition towards sustainable development in all its economic, social and environmental sectors, and in this regard not to forget the Paris Agreement of 2015, which had A major role in changing the course of global climate action.

Khoury said that the UAE Parliamentary Division emphasizes the importance of parliaments adopting effective legislation while seeking to strengthen their national legislation, and the importance of formulating an effective collective parliamentary work mechanism to contribute to efforts to confront the effects of climate change in a way that achieves harmonization between the activation of international agreements concerned with climate change and legislation and strategies. Nationalism.

He stressed that achieving the sustainable development goals is one of the priorities of the United Arab Emirates, and perhaps our hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the approval of the UAE Agreement confirms the UAE’s commitment to its role as a pivotal partner in climate action, and the meeting resulted in the commitment of countries A new phase in climate action was launched, a global climate fund was activated and repercussions were addressed, and international pledges were made to finance it.

He pointed out that the Federal National Council hosted the parliamentary meeting on the sidelines of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which received the participation of 30 Speakers of Parliament and 500 parliamentarians and experts, representing 100 parliaments and international organizations around the world.