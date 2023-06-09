Cristiano Ronaldo was loved by hundreds of fans who waited for him at the entrance of a hotel in Madridamong the fans who were in the capital of Spain was a Colombian who he starred in a fun moment with the Portuguese star.

The captain of the Portugal national team He is in Spain doing several businesses. In fact, this Wednesday afternoon he launched URSU, a new brand of mineral water bottled, which it will develop together with the Spanish company Aguas Minerales de Ávila.

The 38-year-old player arrived at one of his hotels in the Spanish capital, along with several friends and his wife. Georgina Rodriguez to present this project. Hundreds of fans were waiting for him at the door of the hotel, who came there just to observe and greet the former Real Madrid soccer player.

Curious moment of Cristiano Ronaldo with a Colombian

After completing the launch event for his new brand and after an exhausting day, the Portuguese left the hotel very well guarded For his safety, he tried to calm down the fans who wanted a photo and a greeting from CR7.

However, a colombian fan He managed to sneak into the crowd and was a few centimeters from the 38-year-old player, who at that moment was preparing to enter the passenger van that was going to transport him to his home in Madrid.

The curious thing about the moment was when the fan yelled at the ‘Bug’: “The good partner. I love you”, that by the word and the seat, he made it clear that he was a Colombian. Hearing the funny phrase, Christian let out a smile. and he approved the coffee maker’s thumbs-up gesture as they closed the truck door.

The Colombian, who lived one of the best experiences of his life, decided to share the video through the platform TikTok, where it quickly went viral due to the transparency of both involved.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo knows well the meaning of the word ‘parcero’, because at Real Madrid he shared several years of dressing room with the Colombian James Rodriguezwho taught him this expression.

