the paparazzi Jordi Martinknown for closely following Shakira and Piqué for more than 10 years, has won the trial for the lawsuit filed by the former Barcelona player and his current girlfriend Clara Chia, in which they requested a restraining order of at least three kilometers. Thus, the Spanish journalist himself recounted the details of the trial in which he emerged victorious to continue his informative work in the world of entertainment for more than 17 years.

Why did Piqué and Clara Chía sue Jordi Martin?

Great surprise generated the news that Gerard Piqué and his partner Clara Chia They decided to sue the photographer Jordi Martin for harassment, who has been closely following the breakup of Shakira and the father of her children, in addition to also capturing the activities of the former athlete and his new love.

In such a way, this June 8, the three involved went before the court to give the corresponding defenses. After that, the journalist won the legal dispute that was filed a few days ago.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Photo: diffusion See also Piqué: the video of his strange jaw movement that worries fans

What did Jordi Martin say after the trial?

After winning the lawsuit Pique and his girlfriend, the Spanish journalist Jordi Martin spoke with the “Amor y fuego” program to provide some details of his face-to-face meeting with his plaintiffs.

The paparazzi says that the couple claimed that Martin was only dedicated to following them, but he defended himself by explaining that he also collects information from other public figures and that his years at work support him.