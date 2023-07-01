Video: Chilling accident at the Mid-Ohio track in the IndyCar race

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The pilot Simon Pagenaud left dispatched.
The pilot simon pagenaud He emerged unharmed from a spectacular accident that occurred at the IndyCar circuit in Mid-Ohio, after running out of brakes in a curve.
The first investigations concluded that Pagenaud’s car had a brake failure and rolled several times.
Awesome
Will Power (Penske) he set the fastest time in the second free session, but Simon Pagenaud’s accident was the topic of the day.
“Pagenaud rolled violently six and a half times before rebounding off the wall of tires, and all four corners of his car were damaged,” he said. www.lat.motorsport.com
He added: “AMR’s security team rushed to his aid through the giant gravel trap as his car had been propped up on the side, but at an angle he couldn’t get out of without help.”
The publication assured that the pilot was reviewed by doctors and was released minutes after the accident.
However, the team confirmed that Pagenaud will be re-evaluated on Sunday to see if he can take part in the race.
