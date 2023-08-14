Video: Cerro Porteño fan is murdered in the classic against Olimpia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The authorities already gave a part of the situation.
A fan of the Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño died after being injured in the middle of the clashes carried out by supporters of the same team in the vicinity of the stadium General Pablo Rojas of Asuncion before the meeting of the superclassic with olympiareported this Monday the National Police of Paraguay.
The victim, identified as Óscar Fabián Benítez, 29, was found lying on the “pavement with injuries to his face and head,” for which he was taken to a medical center, where he finally lost his life, the chief declared. from the Fourth Police Station of Asunción, Commissioner Sabino López, to Radio Monumental 1080.
what is known
The police chief did not immediately specify the cause of the young man’s death, of whom he assured, citing versions of relatives, that he would have once belonged to the Comando bar of the Barrio Obrero club, which usually confronts the La Plaza faction.
“To determine the cause of death, the transfer of the body to the judicial morgue was ordered,” added the commissioner. Cerro Porteño and Olimpia tied 1-1 this Sunday in the Paraguayan superclassic corresponding to the sixth date of the Clausura Tournament.
“He was parked on his motorcycle with his helmet on. He was not in any brawl,” said an uncle of the fan.
A fan of Cerro Porteño died after a confrontation between two factions of barrabravas
▪️The body of the 29-year-old will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of his death
▪️The event occurred before the superclassic in the vicinity of the “Nueva Olla”#R800AM pic.twitter.com/4GR7ioub2e
– The Union 800 AM (@LaUnionAM) August 14, 2023
