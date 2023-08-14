Tennis | The Finnish team for the World Tennis Championships was named

The captain of the Finnish team, Jarkko Nieminen, states that reaching the final tournament is the goal.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Harri Heliövaara, Otto Virtanen, Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Patrick from Kaukova are playing for the Finnish team in the World Tennis Championships, i.e. in the final event of the Davis Cup. The Finnish team was named on Monday.

“Our journey has been great, we achieved our dream, i.e. a place at the World Cup, and now we are looking for victories among the best countries in the world. Of course we’re looking to enter the final tournament”, captain Jarkko Nieminen said in the announcement of the Tennis Association.

In September, Finland will face Croatia, the Netherlands and the United States in the opening group of the World Cup in Split, Croatia. The two best countries from each of the four initial groups qualify for the WC final tournament. The final tournament will be played in November in Malaga, Spain.

“Our group is very even. Holland, Croatia and USA are all quality teams. On paper, we are underdogs in every match,” Nieminen said.

Finland secured its place in the World Cup by defeating Argentina in February in Espoo.