Genoa – “Massimo Leopizzi? He was the point of reference for organized fans. It was normal for me to relate to him. But there was never any pressure.” Paola Calcagno, until last year Genoa's delegate for relations with the fans, said this in the courtroom during the trial for the alleged extortion of Genoa by the ultras when he was still the owner. of the Enrico Preziosi club. Calcagno denied the pressure despite first the prosecutor and then the judges having read to her the threats received on the telephone from Leopizzi.

“The team has to wake up at 4.30 – he said on the phone to the delegate – they must have bags under their eyes, they have to experience what it means to get up when it is still dark. And tell Zarbano (Alessandro, former CEO of the company, ed.) that he knows the Siberian education we had because we grew up together”. Calcagno replied that “it was normal for there to be tensions after the disappointing results, but the company then he decided independently. That was an excited phone call but I don't remember any threats.”

Another witness was also heard today, Valerio Bencivenni, partner of a pizzeria/bakery in via Odessa 12 near the headquarters of the Speloncia Brigade, victim, according to the prosecution, of extortion by fans because he is a Sampdoria fan. It emerged from the wiretaps that Leopizzi had managed to obtain free pizzas and focaccias for the ultras after the matches and discounted beer and a ban on allowing Sampdoria fans to enter. In exchange “they wouldn't have burned down his place”. The witness said he knew nothing and that with him the customers all paid the same amount.