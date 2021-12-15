About 70 meters from a parking lot on the south side of Germany’s A5 motorway, ten minutes below Frankfurt, you’ll find an engraved stone pillar and wooden plaque commemorating Germany’s ‘Silver Comet’. It is a memorial to Bernd Rosemeyer, who long ago tried to break the speed record on the German Autobahn in an Audi and was killed in the process. That record has been held by the German Rudolf Caracciola since 1938. This driver comes eerily close to the historic record: his Bugatti Chiron hits 414 km/h on the Autobahn.

It’s a bit difficult to summarize the achievement in one catchy title, but we are probably looking at the fastest speed ever achieved on a public road (that is not closed) by a standard production car. Behind the wheel is Czech businessman Radim Passer, who in 2015 already reached a speed of 402 km/h on the Autobahn in a Bugatti Veyron. He returned to his Chiron early on a Sunday morning in July. He uploaded the images recently. On a quiet and dry German Autobahn, it reaches 414 km/h.

No official record

This will never become an official record for the highest speed on public roads by a standard production car. To start with, the measurement should be done with better equipment. A built-in speedometer of a car will always deviate slightly. Someone must also be present from the Guinness Book of Records. The standard Chiron has an official top speed of 420 km/h. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ should be able to go faster than 500 km/h. We think it would be unwise to test this on a public highway.

Specifications Bugatti Chiron

Behind the driver is a W16 engine with four turbos and an engine capacity of 8 liters. The power is 1,500 hp and the torque is 1,600 Nm. With just under 2,000 kilos, the Chiron is not a featherweight, but with the power and four-wheel drive, a 0-100 time of 2.5 seconds is perfectly possible. The standard Chiron is now sold out, you can now only order the sportier Pur Sport (3 million euros) or the faster Super Sport (3.2 million euros).

Bugatti Chiron on the Autobahn hits 414 km/h