Video: brutal pitched fight between players and the referee, they even hit the bucket

A pitched battle took place in an Ecuadorian soccer match between Atlético Fénix and M&M FC, for him Closing Tournament of the Amateur League.

The game was ‘quiet’, with a score of 3-0 in favor of Fénix, but no one expected the fight to happen.

What happened

“An M&M soccer player went too far in his complaints towards the central judge: they stood face to face, the player grabbed him by the shirt and hit him that unleashed the battle,” reported Diario Olé.

And he added: “The referee, far from being intimidated, defended himself and began to hit the footballer. The images, published by the journalist Sergio Basantesit didn’t take long for them to go viral.”

On the other hand, the newspaper pointed out that the journalist Andrew Illingworth “He uploaded a photo of the face of the footballer who started the brawl: in the image you can see several wounds that were left on the player, at the level of the left cheekbone.”

