Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: brutal fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami, they even found the bucket

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: brutal fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami, they even found the bucket

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami.

Fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami.

The fans got into a fight after the game.

After a crazy match in which he scored two goals, Lionel Messi led this Sunday to inter miami to a 5-3 win on penalties (4-4 in regulation time) against FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

See also  The first pass for Paris 2024 comes from skeet shooting, Bartolomei: "Proud of me, it's a dream"

The Albiceleste captain opened the scoring in the 6th minute and, after FC Dallas led 4-2, tied the game with a stratospheric free kick in the 85th minute.
(Messi, the ‘superhero’: watch his tremendous free-kick goal at Inter Miami vs. Dallas)(Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new great goal at Inter Miami)

In the penalty shootout, Messi converted the first shot and an error by the American Paxton PomykaHe condemned FC Dallas.

“A game down 4-2 until minute 80, finishing it this way obviously we are very happy to have passed. But this cannot make us lose sight of all the things we have to improve,” said the coach of the rosés, Gerardo Martino.

they grabbed

Once the match ended, outside the stadium the fans of both teams went to blows.

It is not known what sparked the fight, but in the video you can clearly see the way the fans held each other.
(Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)

See also  Aston Villa goes for the signing of Samuel Chuckweze

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #brutal #fight #fans #Dallas #Inter #Miami #bucket

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Danger of storms | The storm died down, but the strong wind is about to materialize – This is what we know about Tuesday’s weather now

Danger of storms | The storm died down, but the strong wind is about to materialize - This is what we know about Tuesday's weather now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result