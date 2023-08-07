Video: brutal fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami, they even found the bucket

After a crazy match in which he scored two goals, Lionel Messi led this Sunday to inter miami to a 5-3 win on penalties (4-4 in regulation time) against FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

The Albiceleste captain opened the scoring in the 6th minute and, after FC Dallas led 4-2, tied the game with a stratospheric free kick in the 85th minute.

(Messi, the ‘superhero’: watch his tremendous free-kick goal at Inter Miami vs. Dallas)(Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new great goal at Inter Miami)

In the penalty shootout, Messi converted the first shot and an error by the American Paxton PomykaHe condemned FC Dallas.

“A game down 4-2 until minute 80, finishing it this way obviously we are very happy to have passed. But this cannot make us lose sight of all the things we have to improve,” said the coach of the rosés, Gerardo Martino.

they grabbed

Once the match ended, outside the stadium the fans of both teams went to blows.

It is not known what sparked the fight, but in the video you can clearly see the way the fans held each other.

(Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)