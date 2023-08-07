Video: brutal fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami, they even found the bucket

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fight between fans of Dallas and Inter Miami.
The fans got into a fight after the game.
After a crazy match in which he scored two goals, Lionel Messi led this Sunday to inter miami to a 5-3 win on penalties (4-4 in regulation time) against FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.
The Albiceleste captain opened the scoring in the 6th minute and, after FC Dallas led 4-2, tied the game with a stratospheric free kick in the 85th minute.
In the penalty shootout, Messi converted the first shot and an error by the American Paxton PomykaHe condemned FC Dallas.
“A game down 4-2 until minute 80, finishing it this way obviously we are very happy to have passed. But this cannot make us lose sight of all the things we have to improve,” said the coach of the rosés, Gerardo Martino.
they grabbed
Once the match ended, outside the stadium the fans of both teams went to blows.
It is not known what sparked the fight, but in the video you can clearly see the way the fans held each other.
