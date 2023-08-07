Danger of storms | The storm died down, but the strong wind is about to materialize – This is what we know about Tuesday’s weather now

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather forecast for Tuesday can still be described as severe weather.

Last week, a storm on the level of the 2010 Sylvi storm was predicted for Finland. Foreca meteorologist Kristian Roine said Monday morning that “the thunder of the end of the world” has been cancelled. Instead, larger thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Eetu Rimo says that the coming weather can still be called gale force.

“A warm front has passed across Finland today. 30 degrees has been broken in many places. Next, a cold front will creep into Finland from the south,” he says.

According to Rimo, there has been a lot of rain and hail in Lithuania on Monday.

“It has been rustled with great care. The same as in Sweden.”

On Monday evening, according to Rimo, the lightning cluster will head towards Åland. The rains may also reach the coast of Finland proper.

Meteorology according to the department, the weather will calm down at night. On Tuesday morning, a cold front will push into Finland from the south.

“The first rains, thunder and strong winds start at six in the morning. There is also a possibility of grains, but it is difficult to say in advance how big they will be. The same applies to other weather phenomena,” says Rimo.

A cold front will move from south to north during the day on Tuesday. At nine in the evening, the front is at Kainuu and Ostrobothnia. After the front has passed, there may be isolated rain showers. Winds can remain strong.

According to Rimo, the biggest change in the forecast is that the predicted day of severe weather changed from Monday to Tuesday.

“The dangers are there. There will be strong wind gusts, rain and thunder. They can be seen in different parts of Finland at different times.”

Forecan According to Kristian Roine, the meteorologist on duty, the worst thunderstorms stay in Sweden and the Baltics and do not hit Finland.

“The possibility of gusts exists and large amounts of rain are expected. This is not an exceptionally bad-looking situation in the Meteorologist’s eyes,” says Roine.