The Colombian Miguel Angel Borja The month started sharply. The striker born in High ground is being key in the victory of River Plate against Velez Arfiled by date 3 of the Argentine League Cup.

The team trained by the coach Martin Demichelis goal in the stadium Núñez Monument with two goals from the Colombian striker, who wants to earn the starting striker position in Apulo.

In the 20th minute, Borja, with his scoring instinct, beat the defenders and entered alone through the far post to connect a cross from Nacho Fernandez and made it 2-0 partial, the first goal of the night was scored by Facundo Colidio in 6.

He former Junior of Barranquilla He appeared again in the 31st minute. Once again with a header and gaining the position of his mark, he connected a cross from Ezequiel Barco and made it 2-0 partial, his first double of the year and his fifth wearing the jersey ofand River Plate.

Not only is he fundamental in scoring, Miguel Ángel Borja was key in the team's fourth goal from the cross band, starting the play on the right that Colidio finished after a series of first-intention passes.

News in development…