A fire has broken out again in the short stay facility flat on MH Trompweg in Dordrecht. The flames are spreading from the eleventh floor. There was also a fire in the same apartment on Saturday evening, which was probably lit. For the time being, it appears that no injuries have been reported, the fire brigade reports.
Tesla van den Berg, Ilse van Driel
Latest update:
01:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#fire #Trompweg #apartment #flames #shooting #top #floors #residents #evacuated
Leave a Reply