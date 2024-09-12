Ciudad Juarez.– At least thirteen reports of attacks against State and Municipal video surveillance cameras have been responded to tonight by members of various police forces.

The acts of vandalism have been concentrated mainly in the central and western areas of the city, although also in the south, such as the Molotov cocktail incident at José Reyes Estrada and Teófilo Borunda streets.

The balance is three teams with malicious damage that keep them inactive, two from the Sentinel Platform and one from Municipal Public Security (SSPM), which is part of the Juárez Vigilante program, reported Jorge Armendáriz Fernández, spokesman for the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

Three other sentry cameras were also set on fire but the equipment was not damaged.

The latest attack was carried out right on the streets of Azucenas and Titanio, in the Altavista neighborhood, in the area known as “La Cima,” where the attackers set fire to a mattress and used an accelerant that they left next to the burned piece.

Elements of the National Guard and the Mexican Army have cordoned off the area, while elements of the State Investigation Agency, as well as state police, are carrying out the investigations.

The experts are already at the crime scene gathering evidence.

Armendáriz Fernández said that so far no arrests have been made, however, there are images of those responsible, which will be released shortly to request the collaboration of the public in trying to locate them.

The newspaper reports that in previous administrations, video surveillance programs failed after attacks against the equipment carried out by members of organized crime.