Dragon Ball is a saga loved in all its formats and its characters are also adored by many, in all their variations. An example of a character who appears in many different versions is Bulma, Goku’s friend and his first companion in the search for the Dragon Balls. Now we can see the Bulma cosplay in adventure version made by anna_reanbell.

Bulma appears in various formats in the Dragon Ball universe, depending on her age and the story arcs. Although in the later stages her role is less dynamic, as enemies too powerful for her enter the field, the girl has had her share of adventures and dangerous situations over the years.