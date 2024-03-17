The football of Argentina is in suspense for the player's health Javier Altamiranowho began to convulse in the middle of the match they were playing Estudiantes de la Plata vs, Boca Juniors by date 11 of the Argentine League Cup.

The game was going on normally, when the Chilean soccer player began to convulse in the middle of the field and had to be helped by two of his players, one of them was Enzo Perezwho desperately asked for the club's medical staff to come in.

Immediately, an ambulance entered the field to take Javier Altamirano emergency to a medical center in the city of La Plata.

Several of his teammates burst into tears, the cameras of the match broadcast focused on Santiago Ascacíbar and Enzo Pérez, who were very touched by the moment and the state of health of their companions.

In some videos that went viral on social networks, the Uruguayan is seen Edinson Cavani asking for respect from the fans Students of the Silver that they were insulting him and demanded that they understand that this was not the time for that.

After the medical emergency and with the departure of the ambulance, the Argentine referee Fernando Echenique He called the captains of Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de la Plata to announce that the match was suspended. The players were not in a position to carry out the match after the distressing moment.

SPORTS