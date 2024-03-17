The Venezuelan-Iranian plane that was held in Argentina for more than a year brought new repercussions to the plot that divides Nicolás Maduro and Javier Milei. The socialist leader called the Argentine president “crazy” and accused him of having “stolen the aircraft from Venezuela”.

Maduro also banned planes with Argentine registration from flying over Venezuelan airspace and was classified by the Argentine government as a “friend of terrorism”. Now, the Boeing 747-300 is on American soil under the control of Justice.

The origin of the intrigue behind the aircraft

On June 6, 2022, during the administration of then president Alberto Fernández, a Venezuelan-Iranian plane from the company Emtrasur arrived from Mexico at Ezeiza airport, in Buenos Aires, transporting auto parts with the aim of obtaining fuel, but no oil company wanted to provide it. Two days later, the aircraft tried to fly to Uruguay but was denied landing and therefore had to return to Argentine soil.

Prevented from flying due to lack of fuel and under suspicion of illicit activities, the plane was seized and the 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians who came on the aircraft were detained in a hotel for several months while they were investigated.

The Boeing 747-300 from Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan consortium Conviasa, operated for more than 15 years for Mahan Air, an Iranian airline sanctioned by the United States for its links with the Quds Force (a powerful elite paramilitary arm of the Guard Corps Islamic Revolutionary Organization of Iran, considered by Washington to be a terrorist organization) and any foreign company that provided logistical assistance would be punished. This is why Argentine oil companies did not supply fuel to the plane for fear of US sanctions.

In turn, Argentina accused Al Quds of being behind the attack on the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) that occurred in 1994 in Buenos Aires and left 85 people dead.

The Emtrasur flight had taken off from Mexico loaded with automotive parts and the pilots were two Iranians. The Argentine authorities, who until that moment had not suspected anything, had allowed the landing. However, the then Minister of the Interior, Aníbal Fernández, admitted that “after the entry” of the plane, “information was received through various channels from foreign organizations that alerted the presence of some crew linked to companies that work for the Quds Force” .

The plane's pilot, Gholamreza Ghasemi, was accused by the United States of having been a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, but the governments of Tehran and Caracas denied the accusations. In September and October 2022, an Argentine federal judge had to allow the release of the crew who remained imprisoned due to a lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute them.

However, the resolution establishes that the crew are not exempt from charges and that if new evidence emerges, an international arrest alert will be issued so that the suspects can be investigated again.

“It should be noted that the order declaring the lack of merit to prosecute or close the process does not imply the conclusion of the process, nor the investigation. It allows the magistrate to continue the investigative work and can modify this situation”, explains Judge Villena’s resolution.

On the other hand, the aircraft was detained in Argentina since in July of that year, the United States Department of Justice, with the collaboration of Argentine authorities, obtained a court order for the plane to be confiscated in Buenos Aires for “unauthorized transfer”. .

Milei versus Maduro

After a year and eight months detained in Ezeiza, the Venezuelan-Iranian plane finally arrived on American soil last month. Argentine justice had ordered that the plane be handed over to the United States. According to the Department of Justice, the US Government confiscated the aircraft at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County.

“The seizure of the Boeing 747 cargo plane by the United States culminates more than 18 months of planning, coordination and execution by the United States government and our Argentine counterparts,” said Markenzy Lapointe, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

After sending it, Maduro called the current Argentine president “crazy” and a “thug”, and accused him of stealing the plane. “The bandit Milei stole the plane from Venezuela. Javier Milei, the hero of the far right and of surnames”, said the Chavista leader in an event broadcast on television.

“This is the hero now, crazy Milei, he acts crazy or is crazy, or both at the same time, oh, but he stole a plane from Venezuela”, he reaffirmed.

The Venezuelan Government also warned that it would give a “forceful response” to the “brazen theft”, following “collusion” between Washington and Buenos Aires.

This Tuesday (12), Maduro announced the ban on planes registered in the Argentine Republic from flying over Venezuelan airspace. The first flight affected was an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight that was destined for the Mexican city of Punta Cana. The airline also mentioned that the decision affects its flights to New York.

Faced with this scenario, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, reported that “diplomatic actions” were initiated against Venezuela for preventing the use of air space and lamented the “damage” that this measure causes for the country. “Argentina will not allow itself to be extorted by friends of terrorism,” he said.

The government has already made the relevant complaints to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United Nations (UN), so that the problem can be resolved urgently.

In turn, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil attacked the Argentine government and described it on his X account (formerly Twitter) as “neonazi, submissive and obedient”.

“Argentina's neo-Nazi government is not only submissive and obedient to its imperial master, but it also has a 'board-faced' spokesman: Mr. Manuel Adorni pretends to ignore the consequences of his acts of piracy and robbery against Venezuela , who were repeatedly warned before the criminal act committed against EMTRASUL”, stated the minister.

He continued: “Venezuela exercises full sovereignty in its airspace, and reiterates that no aircraft, coming from or destined for Argentina, will be able to fly over our territory, until our company is duly compensated for the damages caused, following the illegal actions carried out, only com to please their northern guardians.”

After the severe accusations, the Argentine presidential spokesman responded: “What can you expect from a donkey other than a kick? From a government of dictators one can expect questions that do not even deserve answers. It is sad for the Venezuelan people that these crazy people govern them.”