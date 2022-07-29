Through social networks, a video captured by C5 cameras was released, in which four elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, aboard two patrol cars, they stop a motorcyclist when he was traveling through the streets of the Mayor Alvaro Obregon.

During the first seconds of the clip, everything seems to be going normally, as it is a routine check, but then two of the uniformed men begin to thoroughly check the citizen’s backpack.

However, noticing the motorcyclist’s gaze on his belongings, the other two officers distract him to check his documentation, making him turn the other way, while the others continue handling the backpack.

After that, one of the police officers present at the scene puts his hand into one of the bags, leaving something inside, which the motorcyclist later pointed out was drugs, which would have been planted to extort money from him.

Police officers involved have already been discharged.

After making known the events that occurred on July 15, the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX)presented before a control judge, the evidence to link two of the officers for the crime of abusive exercise of functions.

Likewise, the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Combating Corruption formulated the corresponding accusation and requested that the defendants be linked to the process, in addition to ordering informal pre-trial detention.

According to the investigations, the public servants would have requested money from the driver so as not to send him to the vehicle deposit, for an infraction that he apparently committed.