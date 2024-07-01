Coahuila.- A security camera in Torreón has captured what many believe to be the appearance of a supposed ghost of a girlgenerating a great stir on social networks.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the little girl walking alone down a deserted street at night. before mysteriously disappearing.

The girl, apparently between 5 and 7 years oldwears a pink shirt and white pants, and has shoulder-length mushroom-cut hair.

In the 10-second recording, the girl can be seen walking a few meters before disappearing, which has unleashed a wave of speculation among Internet users..

Thousands of users on X have debated the origin of the video. Some consider it to be paranormal evidence, suggesting the presence of a ghostwhile others argue that it could be an optical phenomenon or a security camera failure.

Alleged ghost of a girl captured by security camera in Torreón

