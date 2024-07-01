Coahuila.- A security camera in Torreón has captured what many believe to be the appearance of a supposed ghost of a girlgenerating a great stir on social networks.
The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the little girl walking alone down a deserted street at night. before mysteriously disappearing.
The girl, apparently between 5 and 7 years oldwears a pink shirt and white pants, and has shoulder-length mushroom-cut hair.
In the 10-second recording, the girl can be seen walking a few meters before disappearing, which has unleashed a wave of speculation among Internet users..
Thousands of users on X have debated the origin of the video. Some consider it to be paranormal evidence, suggesting the presence of a ghostwhile others argue that it could be an optical phenomenon or a security camera failure.
- Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products
THE DEBATE.
Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!
see more
#Video #Alleged #ghost #girl #captured #security #camera #Torreón
Leave a Reply