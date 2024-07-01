Former Spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Ignat Admits Losses in Russian Strike on Mirgorod Airfield

Former adviser to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yuriy Ignat confirmed the losses during the Russian troops’ strike on the military airfield in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast. He wrote about this on Facebook (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“This is a war, and, unfortunately, not without losses of equipment. I am speaking about the enemy strike on the Mirgorod airfield,” the former speaker said in a statement.

According to Ignat, “there was a blow” and “there are certain losses.”

On Monday, July 1, the Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had struck a Ukrainian military airfield and the aircraft stationed there. In addition, the Russian army struck a complex of weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and storage sites for unmanned boats.

According to Fighterbomber, four Su-27s of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed at the airfield in Mirgorod, and two more fighters were damaged. Presumably, the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was used in the attack.