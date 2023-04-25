Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Video: a stray dog ​​saves a girl from being kidnapped in Chile

April 25, 2023
Video: a stray dog ​​saves a girl from being kidnapped in Chile


close

Puppy defends a girl

The events occurred in Anglo, in the Araucanía region.

The events occurred in Anglo, La Araucanía region.

The dog in question is on the streets in Chile.

Last Thursday April 20 the chilean page “Unprotected Furry” He posted a video that quickly went viral.

In this recording you can see how a dog on the streetapparently, save a girl of being kidnapped by a vehicle that was traveling on the same street.

Also, the girl was visibly scared when the car stopped next to her and opened one of its doors. It is at this moment when the Dog arrives quickly and begins to bark directly at the person who opened the vehicle door.

The girl backs up and the vehicle backs up, however, within seconds the dog chases the car while barking.

Here is the video in question:

Some Internet users believe that the girl was going to be robbed, when the puppy arrives to defend her and prevent it from happening. Likewise, they celebrate her appearance at the time.

However, no one has confirmed the facts. But this video is believed to have been taken in Anglo, La Araucanía region.

Laura Camila Ramos
