Air tickets for flights within Russia with departures in April-October have risen in price by 5-10% compared to the same period in 2022. Such data was provided to Izvestia in three major Russian aggregators for the sale of tours and tickets. The companies wished to remain anonymous.

According to two services, prices increased by 5-7%, according to the third – by 10%. The average check will be 7400-7500 rubles one way, two companies reported; according to the third, tickets across the country will now cost 16,456 rubles round-trip.

Air tickets have risen in price in April and in monthly terms (compared to March) – by 9-16%, according to the statistics of three aggregators. Moreover, in previous years, prices in April against March did not grow so much. According to Rosstat, starting from 2008, the cost of an economy class flight in April was on average 0.2–5.7% higher than in March (with the exception of April 2022, when prices increased by 16%). Rosstat has not yet published the value of the average cost of a flight in April 2023.

Air tickets abroad with departures in April-October 2023, on the contrary, fell in price compared to last year’s values, all three aggregators reported.

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has already warned of a possible increase in prices for flights within Russia this year due to the termination of “anti-sanction” subsidies (last year the volume of this support amounted to 100 billion rubles).

