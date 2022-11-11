The source explained that fisherman Ryan Churches was leading a trip on a small boat with 5 fishing enthusiasts, off the coast of Withianga in the North Island of New Zealand.

And a video clip, which spread widely on social sites, recorded the moment a shortfin mako shark jumped on the back of the boat, and then continued to fight to return to the water.

They were only a few meters away from the huge fish, its tail hitting the glass. After several attempts, the shark managed to leave the boat.

Churches said: “The shark jumped suddenly … and we were very scared, the scene was crazy,” noting that the fish weighed about 150 kilograms and was 3 meters long.

He added, “We were lucky because we were on the front of the boat with strong glass between us. We were also lucky because we weren’t in the back, otherwise our story would have been completely different.”

This type of fish, known as the “blue pointer”, is known for its speed, which is about 70 kilometers per hour.