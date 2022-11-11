Over the last few hours Belen Rodriguez has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The showgirl has in fact become the protagonist of the gossip after sharing a shot of her latest purchase. This is a new ring whose price is staggering.

Without a shadow of a doubt Belen Rodriguez is one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. Currently the showgirl is engaged in the conduct of You Yes That Vales, the sample program of audiences on Saturday night. Here Belen always shows off outfits that highlight her beauty that she would be the envy of anyone. In everyday life, however, Belen abandons dresses and stiletto heels and chooses to show off looks completely casual.

The only thing the model and influencer can’t give up is the jewels. Over the last few hours Belen has shown off one that has attracted everyone’s attention. It is a ring in yellow gold in the shape of a roaring panther.

It goes without saying that the jewel shown by Belen on social media has attracted the attention of its many followers who have questioned themselves especially as regards the price. Well, in this regard it must be said that the yellow gold ring that the showgirl showed has a price that is certainly not within everyone’s reach.

According to what emerged, Belen’s yellow gold ring bears the signature of Cartier and is part of the new Panthère collection. In addition to being in yellow gold, the jewel has a detail that distinguishes it: the face of the panther fully perforated.

But let’s get to the point, how much does this marvel of jewel that Belen showed off on social media cost? As already mentioned, we know that the Cartier ring has a price that is certainly not affordable for everyone, since it is sold at the price of 24,100 euros.