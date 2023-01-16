Through social networks, users shared the moment of tension that was experienced in the Encuentro Fortuna shopping centerafter a pitched fight broke out between some of the attendees inside the IKEA branch.

With sticks, motorcycle helmets and even tubes, those involved attacked each other, leaving several injured, who had to be transferred to different hospitals to receive medical attention.

Moments after the brawl, at least 15 patrols from the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) came to the place to control the situation and disperse the fight that broke out in the corridors of the commercial plaza located in the mayor’s office Venustiano Carranza.

In the recordings, a large group of people can be seen hitting each other with objects, and others with blows, while some of the passers-by gathered around the fight to observe.

Likewise, on the outskirts of the Encuentro Oceanía shopping center, complications were reported to get out, not only due to the presence of the patrols, but also due to the onlookers who remained on the spot to continue observing what was happening.

What sparked the fight?

According to some of the testimonies, the pitched fight inside IKEA would have started after vendors surprised farderos trying to steal objects from the place, while other versions indicate that the fight was provoked to steal a motorcycle in the midst of chaos.

However, so far the exact cause of the brawl is unknown, as well as if there were any detainees for these events, which caused material damage inside the department store.