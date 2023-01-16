Not leaving a single battle to give. This declaration of intent by the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is signed, without the need to proclaim it, by all the parties before the municipal and regional elections on May 28. The PSOE did not count on the brawl also taking place in the European institutions. This Wednesday the European People’s Party takes a debate with the title: “Protecting the rule of law against impunity in Spain” to the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Finally, the PP has managed to get the PPE, chaired by the German, Manfred Weber, to dedicate the monographic theme of the month on current affairs to the penal reforms of the Spanish Government; both the law of only yes is yes, such as the suppression of the crime of sedition and the reform of embezzlement. An hour for the popular to expand against the Government before all the European groups with the strong idea that Spain is moving towards authoritarianism because Sánchez, very personalized, is advancing towards “the occupation” of the three powers. They say it in Congress and in the Senate; in the territorial chambers and, now, although there are already precedents, and, above all, attempts, often frustrated, in the European Parliament. The government has tried to avoid national confrontation in Brussels and Strasbourg. From this Wednesday the socialists will not be able to avoid it.

There is no doubt in the Executive of the intentions of the PP after how the appearance of the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, took place before the Liberties commission of the Eurochamber, chaired by the Spanish socialist, Juan Fernando López Aguilar. The non-renewal of the members of the General Council of the Judiciary due to the PP’s refusal to do so, four years after its mandate expired, is ignored by the Spanish MEPs of the PP who focus on the government’s reactions to the blockade; among others, to legislate to not allow members to make appointments. The scuffle on Thursday caused bewilderment, if not anger, among MEPs of other nationalities from the Social Democratic and Liberal families, as they watched an internal fight between parties in a member country. Minister Llop tried to clarify what the current system of election of the members of the Council is and assured that if the PP put the names, widely debated and even agreed, on the table, the renewal would take place in minutes. All very home for the taste of the rest of the European members.

That debate was the entree of the menu that will be exposed this Wednesday. The Socialists are aware that for many MEPs the accusations of alleged intentions by the Spanish Government to harm the rule of law evoke Hungary and Poland. Two years ago, the European Parliament voted a resolution urging strict surveillance of these two countries in the face of the din of alarms due to their governments’ lack of democratic scruples with the institutions. The PPE voted overwhelmingly in favour, but the Spanish popular group did not. 57% of the laws approved in Spain last year obey European directives and decisions, according to a study by the European Parliament. These numbers allow the Government to point to the clear identification and influence of European politics in Spain and, until now, to disdain the domestic strategy of the PP in the European institutions.

If the socialists have accredited prestige and influence in Europe – the Spanish Iratxe García chairs the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats – the popular ones pull their strings skillfully as members of the other large group, the EPP, of the European political families. “We have not received any support from the PP in the European negotiations that have done so much good to the country and to the common interest of all the partners,” socialist sources complain.

judicial setbacks

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The congratulations that the Government of Spain and its president receive in different fields are compatible with judicial setbacks. Both for the application of the law of only yes is yes, and the stream of reductions in sentences for sexual offenders, as well as for the deactivation of the reforms of the crimes of sedition and embezzlement. Judge Pablo Llarena’s order may imply that the Government’s intention to avoid the convictions of the dozens of defendants for the process, with much less involvement than those convicted and pardoned, ended in fiasco. The Executive does not hide that this was his purpose to turn the page on the process and recognizes the risks that a significant part of potential voters will turn their backs on them. That is the objective of the PP in the general elections but before in the local and regional elections in May. Without taking the matter to Brussels, the Government with its powers will prevent that of Castilla y León from intercepting the law on the interruption of pregnancy. The organization secretary of the PSOE and head of the campaign, Santos Cerdán, announced yesterday the launch of a response committee “against hoaxes, lies and disinformation.”