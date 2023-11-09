Thursday, November 9, 2023, 2:34 p.m.



Updated 2:59 p.m.

Alejo Vidal-Cuadras was shot in the face around 1:30 p.m. today at number 40 Núñez de Balboa Street, in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid. The former president of the Catalan PP and former deputy, aged 78, has been transferred conscious and stable to the Princess hospital, although he is in serious condition, as police officials have confirmed to this newspaper. Medical sources have stated that, despite the severity of the injuries, there is no fear for his life.

The Police are currently searching for the individuals who may have participated in the shooting. According to witnesses, a person, wearing a black helmet, was waiting for Vidal-Cuadras, who was walking alone in the area. When he saw him approaching, he shot him at point-blank range, at a distance of about two meters. Then, the gunman ran out and climbed onto a Yamaha motorcycle, on which a second person was waiting for him to flee.

Just minutes before, the politician – who was also at the origins of the creation of Vox and who was president of the Popular Party of Catalonia from December 1991 to September 1996 – had published on the X network a comment on an agreement between the PSOE and Junts: «The infamous pact between Sánchez and Puigdemont that crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers has already been agreed. Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.

