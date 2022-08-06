In a long interview on the official Flamengo TV, Arturo Vidal analyzed his long football career. “I have been in the best teams in the world, in beautiful groups and with the best players in the world. Luck touched me and I prepared to be among them“. The former Inter then talks about the difficult relationship with the Real Madrid fans made even more complicated by his goal in the Clasico in which Barcelona won 5-1.”I won’t forget that, that’s why they want me so badly at Real Madrid, it’s one of my favorite goals. “