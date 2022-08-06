Motorsport can offer moments of fear, but it is capable of transforming them into feats destined to remain etched in the memory. What Aleix Espargaro did today at Silverstone is undoubtedly destined to become part of it, because it took courage and attributes to get back on the saddle and even make the sixth time in qualifying after a really scary highside. But when there is a World Cup to win, a champion is ready to do this and more.

Espargaro was the victim of a very bad accident during the fourth free practice session of the British Grand Prix, of which you can see the video below. The Spaniard lost the rear of his Aprilia at turn 12, when he was traveling at around 190 km / h, and was literally thrown into the air, landing on the ground in a very ruinous way.

Aleix remained on the ground in pain and was subsequently taken away on a stretcher by the commissioners. However, the first encouraging signs came almost immediately, as he entered the medical center on his legs, albeit conspicuously limping and in pain.

The driver of the Noale team did not stay there for long, because the first checks ruled out the presence of fractures. On leaving the Medical Center, Dr. Angel Charte, the MotoGP medical director, explained that he had suffered a severe bruise on the heel of his right foot, but that he was deemed “fit” anyway.

And here began the heroic part of the Granollers rider on Saturday afternoon, who after getting the green light decided to get an infiltration to try to resist the pain and try to get back on his RS-GP to compete the Q2.

Aleix, however, did things in a big way, because he didn’t just get back on track, but he did it as a protagonist. After a first useful run as a contact, in which he seemed rather in difficulty, he pulled out a very fast lap: with his 1’59 “966 he fell below the previous record of the track and closed just 199 from the pole position of Johann Zarco, winning sixth place on the grid, just behind rivals Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia.

After qualifying, the pain was felt, to the point that Aprilia preferred to cancel the average activities of its rider to allow him to rest for tomorrow. In the Warm-Up it will be necessary to assess his conditions and then make a decision for the race, but what he did today will still remain a great feat, because he kept his and Aprilia’s world championship dream open with great courage and going further. pain.

“The crash was the last thing we needed. I felt good on the bike, I was pushing hard, and the high side was quite violent. I have a lot of pain and the situation is getting worse, so, together with the team and the doctors, we decided that it would be better for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm-up. Obviously I will do everything possible to be on the track but, since we are talking about a part of the body that is very stressed while driving, we will have to see if it will be possible “, said Aleix in the statement released in the evening by Aprilia.