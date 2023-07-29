Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:03



Blanca’s town recovers, after several years, (since 2019), the traditional Encierro for the usual route, which will take place on Friday, August 11 starting at 3 in the afternoon. The other three running of the bulls will take place along the Gran Vía on August 12, 13 and 15, at eleven in the morning, with a detour along Calle Nueva before entering the square. The other bullfighting event of the August festivities will be the proclamation of the fair, which this year will feature the rancher Victorino Martín, who will be presented by the president of the Círculo Taurino de Blanca, José Antonio Cano. The proclamation will take place in the Plaza de la Iglesia on Wednesday, August 9 at ten o’clock at night.

The Bullfighting Appetizers this year will not take place in the Miguel Ángel Fernández Abenza cultural center, but in the Idol center, on Nueva Street, 10, on the 12th, 13th and 15th at noon. This year’s poster is the work of Antonio Ángel Molina ‘Sacris’, a local photographer with proven experience. It is a photo from 2019 where runners appear in the middle of the race, one of them who died in 2021 from Covid, Luis Fernández Rodríguez. The councilors Jesús Cano and Francisco J. Rodríguez released the details.