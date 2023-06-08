Paco Belmonte, president of Cartagena, was satisfied yesterday with the hiring of the new albinegro coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo. Of the former Deportivo de la Coruña soccer player, among others, he said: “We are super convinced that he is the coach who is going to make us grow step by step. It is a step forward to consolidate the Cartagena project in professional football.

Likewise, the president stressed the importance of continuing the style of football that has prevailed since both he and Manuel Sánchez Breis arrived at the club: “We are very happy to have found the same profile that we have been looking for during the eight seasons that We are here,” he said. «We believe that Víctor, methodologically, adapts to what we want. Accessibility to a technician like him is not easy and we have succeeded », he reflected.

He defined the man from Madrid, who rejected two important Second Division offers last season, as “a project coach” and attributed his incorporation to “not having the historical urgencies of Cartagena.” He considered the president that Efesé is now “a consolidated team with enough grounds to go calmly.”

Thanks to Carrión



Belmonte took advantage of the members’ campaign presentation to thank Luis Carrión for his two and a half years at the club. «Publicly thank Luis Carrión and his entire team for the work and clarify that there has not been any type of problem between him and Cartagena. Luis has developed what Cartagena wanted and Cartagena has given him what Luis wanted, “he reflected.

The president of the entity thanked the former coach and assured that there is a signing or renewal “when it falls”

Regarding the season-ticket campaign, he stated forcefully that “there are enough reasons for us to be more and more” and added that “Cartagena meets all the requirements to spend an hour and a half going to the stadium on Sundays.”

Finally, questioned about possible signings or renewals of the current team, he did not evade the answer: “They are coming down,” he said. Renovations will be soon and there is something close. We are working on it. There is a block of twelve footballers. We will once again plan a squad in which the subsidiary players have opportunities.