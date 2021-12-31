Víctor Requena and Tania Salamanca are the winners of the fortieth edition of the San Silvestre de Cartagena, a race that returned after a year of forced stoppage due to the coronavirus. On this occasion, the traditional sporting event that closes the year was back and its return was a real success.

With a time of 18:24, Requena was the first to cross the finish line. Second was Antonio García (19:01) and third was Francisco Javier Ruzafa (19:44). As for the women, Tania Salamanca, who already won in the last edition in 2019, managed again to climb to the top of the podium with a time of 21 minutes and 43 seconds. Blanca Conesa reached second place (23:26). Sandra Rodríguez was third (24:13).

The epicenter of the test was the wide cruise terminal of the Port of Cartagena, where the runners were leaving in a staggered manner, in groups of about 300 people. The costumes were not lacking. A lot of Santa Claus and a lot of other superheroes were some of the costumes that the participants wore. There were even those who wanted to pay tribute to La Palma, fueled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano. In short, this Friday afternoon a certain normality returned to the Port of Cartagena. La San Silvestre returned and with it the sport through the streets of Cartagena. It is to be in luck.