After shooting that occurred last weekend in the city of Doral, located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the names of all the people who were involved in the incident were known. In addition to the name of the deceased victim, the identity of the shooter, who was killed by the police, and the seven injured were also released.

The event occurred during the early hours of Saturday, just after 3:30 AM at the Martini Bar, located in the aforementioned city of Doral. There, an argument between customers led to tragedy. After a crossing that quickly escalated into violence, George Castellanos, a security guard there, tried to intervene. Given this, The shooter, identified as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, shot and killed him..

The situation led to the intervention of police officers and a confrontation that also ended with the death of the shooter. From that situation, one of the two police officers who opened fire on Wood suffered a wound to the lower extremityAs reported Telemundo 51. After being transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital, he was discharged without further complications.

In addition to murdering Castellanos, Woods also opened fire on other people who were in the Martini Bar. The incident left six people injured., in addition to the already mentioned case of the police officer. According to information provided by the Doral Police Department and reproduced The New Heraldthe injured were identified as Lester Williams González, Frank Miguel Jerez, Yaniris Jerez, Sonia Muñoz Torres, Gerard Patrick Delaney and Carlos Milan.

George Castellanos, the victim who died after the shooting in Miami-Dade Photo:GoFundMe

Who was George Castellanos, the young man killed in the Miami-Dade shooting

According to the aforementioned media, George Castellanos was 23 years old and in addition to working as part of the Martini Bar security staff, studied Biological Sciences at Florida International University (FIU, for its acronym in English). Since his death, a campaign was started on the GoFundMe platform so that his family can pay for his farewell, which has already accumulated almost US$78,000.