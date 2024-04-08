A 32-year-old terror suspect was arrested at Fiumicino Airport near the Italian capital Rome on Monday. The Tajik national had left Eindhoven Airport that morning, the Italian police reported on Monday.

An international arrest warrant had been issued against the suspect, identified by the initials IS, it said Rome police headquarters in a press release. According to the report, the man had joined the terrorist movement Islamic State (IS). He had traveled to Syria in 2014.

According to the Italian police, IS used numerous aliases with different nationalities – Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine – and dates of birth.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that S. was arrested with a suitcase containing 2,000 euros in cash and a mobile phone. He was not immediately arrested at the airport because officers wanted to see if he would meet anyone there. When S. boarded the train to Rome, he was arrested.

News site Tgcom24 writes that S. had Rome as his final destination. Reading his mobile phone should show who he might meet there.