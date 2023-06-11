The former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesadaindicated that he will support the senator Xochilt Gálvez Ruiz in his attempt to enter the National Palace and exercise his right of reply against the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

A campaign was announced through social networks to accompany Xóchilt Gálvez on the morning of Monday, June 12, to enter La Mañanera, after the PAN senator assured that she had received threats to prevent her from entering the National Palace.

before the proposal vincent fox indicated that “we will be there,” citing a publication that invited citizens to accompany Gálvez Ruiz at 5:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Treasury Room to enter the AMLO morning conference.

“On Monday we will be accompanying Senator @XochitlGalvez to the National Palace, we will go as citizens accompanying another citizen. See you Monday outside the palace at 5:30 am. Who signs up and joins us? ”, she reads in the publication on Twitter.

The call to accompany the senator was given after Xóchitl Gálvez denounced that they allegedly seek to prevent her from accessing The Morning of President Andrés Manuel with provocateurs summoned from the National Palace.

The PAN member reiterated that she will attend the morning conference next Monday, June 12, to assert her right of reply to AMLOwhom he assured that he will be “respectful” and has “nothing to fear”, despite the fact that they will presumably seek to prevent his access with provocateurs disguised as “people”.

“They inform me that, from the National Palace, they are summoning provocateurs, posing as ‘people’ to prevent me from accessing to assert my #RightOfReply. Nothing to fear! I will be respectful. See you on Monday,” he asserted.

This is because the president said that they reserved the right of admission, asking the senator to make her own Mañanera, the place to go to take her space, despite the fact that he was the one who suggested that if she wanted to go to give her right reply to go to the corresponding authorities.

Indeed, Gálvez Ruiz won an amparo to exercise her right of reply in the morning conference, accusing that the Mexican president defamed her, for which she wanted to clarify the situation from the pulpit of the National Palace.