Healthcare | Vantaa and Kerava are starting to ask patients to leave off perfumes

Politicians in the welfare area are discussing an initiative that would ask those coming to the health center or dentist, for example, to arrive without strong perfumes.

Vantaa and the Kerava wellness area will perhaps soon start reminding with a message not only about making an appointment, but also that it would be good to come to the reception without perfumes.

For example, text messages are sent to those coming to the dentist or health center, telling them where and when the appointment is. So in the future, the same message might ask you to avoid perfumes.

It is a council initiative that will be discussed next week in the regional board and later in the regional council.

At the beginning it is said that avoiding strong perfumes is a wish that came from doctors and nurses. This is because perfumes can cause unpleasant symptoms for some people, and this applies to both employees and other patients.

The wellness area plans to draw up rules for its employees on the use of perfumes during working hours.

In addition to this, it is planning a campaign aimed at patients, which would inform about being fragrance-free. This would mean, for example, posters, but possibly also adding a reminder to text messages sent from the patient information system.