Vicente Fernandez He never ceases to amaze us with all his talent, despite having passed away almost four months ago. That is why his name shone at the 2022 Grammy Awards, because he won one more award, this time in his posthumous musical history.

On this occasion, the ceremony on April 3 consecrated the ranchera singer as the most important in the category for Best Regional Music Album with his musical production “A mis 80′s”. To win the trophy, the late Mexican artist competed with Aida Cuevas, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade and Christian Nodal.

Vicente Fernández died on December 12, 2021. When the news was known, many people close to him lamented the loss, but his work continues to bear fruit.

Grammy 2022 presenter assumed that Vicente Fernández was still alive

The remembered Vicente Fernández did not go unnoticed at the 2022 Grammy Awards because he won a gold award, but he was not the only one to be a trend. At the time of being named as the winner by presenter Jimmie Allen, he made a serious mistake.

Apparently, the singer had no idea that the artist had died months ago. He let it be seen that way when he announced: “He (Vicente Fernández) hasn’t come either, but congratulations. This is a great honour, even if you couldn’t make it today.”

Maluma will pay tribute to Vicente Fernández at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022

Reggaeton singer Maluma was crowned the Global Idol at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Awards due to his great reception and musical talent. However, that will not be the only thing that will attend the ceremony.

Vicente Fernández has two nominations for Album of the Year and Song/Ranchera of the Year. Photo: composition/Maluma/Vicente Fernández/Instagram

The artist was invited to pay tribute to the mariachi Vicente Fernández, who died a few months ago, but he will not do it alone, but in the company of Ángela Aguilar, Camilo, Christian Nodal, David Bisbal and Grupo Firme.