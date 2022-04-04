It was his night! Olivia Rodrigo shined in the Grammy Awards 2022, since appearing on the red carpet at the ceremony. The singer, who recently premiered two new songs in the documentary she recorded for the Disney + platform, she took three awards out of the seven for which she was nominated.

What categories did Olivia Rodrigo win at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the favorites of the public and the Academy to take at least one statuette home. However, the 19-year-old singer, born in the United States, managed to prevail in three categories. Her first was Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance and she got her top award for her song “Drivers License”.

Later, the singer won in the new artist category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. In this section, she faced other new musical proposals such as Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Arooj Aftab, Finneas, Arlo Parks, Kid Laroi, Glass Animals and Jimmie Allen.

At the time of receiving the award from the hands of Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, the singer thanked for the opportunity, the support of her loved ones and the love that her fans have shown her in this short time.

The same thing happened when his album “Sour” won in the pop vocal album category. Another interesting moment of the night was when Olivia and Taehyung from BTS got close.

Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo were a trend for performance at the 2022 Grammys. Photo: CBS capture

These are all the categories in which he participated:

Album of the Year – “Sour”

Best Video Clip – “Good 4 U”

Song of the Year – “Drivers License”

Best Pop Vocal Album – “Sour” – Won

Best New Artist – Won

Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance – “Drivers License” – Won

Record of the Year – “Drivers License”

What had the singer said before her appearance at the Grammy Awards?

Hours before appearing at the gala, Olivia Rodrigo had an exclusive interview with CBS. In this conversation, the interpreter of “Traitor” was encouraged to tell her experience when composing songs of heartbreak and anger.

“I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. Honestly, I wrote heartbreak songs before I had a boyfriend. And I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. I think there is nothing more painful for a human being than that feeling of loss. After writing a song, there is no greater euphoria than that. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I accomplished something. And I did very well. And I did the best I could. And I took these messy feelings and hopefully made something beautiful out of it,’” she claimed.