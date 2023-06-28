Final Transmissionthe final DLC of The Callisto Protocolit shows itself with an engaging launch trailer a few hours after the release, set for tomorrow, June 28, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

And so, after images and details of Final Transmission, the video published by Striking Distance Studios summarizes the events of the campaign and introduces us to the new enemies and new weapon featured in the downloadable content.

In addition to the classic mutants, in the DLC we will have to deal with a biophage robot which seems to pose as one of the most lethal pitfalls of the Black Iron prison, but we will be able to counter its power thanks to the new Kinetic Hammer, also in the trailer.

It is precisely an energy hammer capable of delivering absolutely devastating blows, ideal for concluding battles very quickly … provided that our attacks are successful.

