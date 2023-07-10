The most exciting competition on Colombian television, The Box Challenge, reaches its chapter 72 and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Follow all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 p.m. from Colombia.
Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?
|alpha team
|beta team
|sensei
|Yan
|Byron
|Squire
|Kaboom (sentenced)
|rappel
|Skinny
|Juli
|Aleja (sentenced)
|Sarah
|–
|Mai
|–
|Guajira
“The Box Challenge”:What time and where do they broadcast the episodes?
The chapters of “Desafío the box” 2023 are broadcastMonday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.(Colombian time) through the signal ofTV snail.In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the applicationsnail play.
“Challenge the box”: relive chapter 71
