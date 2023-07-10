The most exciting competition on Colombian television, The Box Challenge, reaches its chapter 72 and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Follow all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 p.m. from Colombia.

YOU CAN SEE: “The box challenge” grand finale 2023: what is known about the end of the season?

Watch HERE the advance of Chapter 72 of “Desafío the box”

YOU CAN SEE: Daniel Galan vs. Jannik Sinner LIVE, Wimbledon 2023: the Colombian was defeated, but made history in the sport of his country

Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?

alpha team beta team sensei Yan Byron Squire Kaboom (sentenced) rappel Skinny Juli Aleja (sentenced) Sarah – Mai – Guajira

“The Box Challenge”:What time and where do they broadcast the episodes?

The chapters of “Desafío the box” 2023 are broadcastMonday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.(Colombian time) through the signal ofTV snail.In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the applicationsnail play.

“Challenge the box”: relive chapter 71

DoingCLICK HEREYou will be able to see the previous chapter of the Colombian reality show again.

#Vía #Caracol #Box #Challenge #LIVE #today #July #Chapter