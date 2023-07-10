“Desafío The Box” continues to captivate Colombian viewers! After the unfortunate loss of Cifuentes and Ricky, the teams faced a new challenge of “Challenge and Punishment”, in which the Alpha team lost again and had more sentenced.

Who are the sentenced of “The Box Challenge”?

Every week in “Desafío The Box” new convicts are known who could leave the program if they fail to win the competitions in the black box. In the last chapter, the Alpha team had its sentenced.

The recent ‘superhumans’ to receive the vest were Aleja and Kaboom.

kaboom he had recently had health problems, for which he underwent medical check-ups. On the other hand, push away He is not at his best, since he has presented various difficulties in competitions, which has caused him to lower his performance on the reality show.

Kaboom was one of those sentenced in chapter 70 of "The Box Challenge". Photo: Snail

What time can you see “The Box Challenge”?

Do not miss “Desafío The Box”, by Caracol Televisión, on the live signal from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). Follow all incidents in La República.

“The Box Challenge”: who’s next in the competition?

He “Deal to death” He already took two contestants in “Challenge the box”. Cifuentes and Ricky were eliminated from the last chapters.

These are the participants that are still in competition: