WELCOME TO RIVER, MAXI MEZA! 🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/8fp1eGSJ6c — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 15, 2024

The winger dedicated some emotional words to the fans of Monterrey this week, and also felt relieved to be leaving the club with profits instead of leaving for free.

The Mexican communicator indicated that the Uruguayan team leaves the Toluca in exchange for 16 million dollars plus four million dollars in variables and 20 percent for a future profit, without forgetting that the Puebla will receive $2.5 million.

This makes the full-back the most expensive sale in the history of Mexican football.

📁 @fer_esquivel22 🚨 Joaquin Correa and Lucas Ocampos have been offered to Monterrey. 📌 Monterrey has responded positively to the offer, but other options are still being analyzed along with Demichelis. pic.twitter.com/OBXAbMenaq — Striped Folder (@CarpetaRayada) August 16, 2024

The first is a midfielder of Inter Milan from Italy and the second is a forward from Seville from Spain.

Very happy, very joyful, when they told me it was Tigres, a very big club, I immediately said yes 🎙 Rafael Guerrero upon his arrival in the city as Tigres’ new reinforcement. pic.twitter.com/pUXmxYcMQz — Jaqui 💙🐯💛 (@_soyjaqui) August 15, 2024

Defender Lisandro Lopez ended his relationship with #AlKhaleej from Saudi Arabia, was offered to several clubs in Argentine football and also in the #LigaMXthey are looking for a new destination for their future. 👉Good market opportunity, 34 years old and with extensive experience in various teams. pic.twitter.com/V8iILKl8r6 — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 16, 2024

The 34-year-old Argentine defender already has experience in the Liga MX after having defended the jacket of Xolos.

Adding attacking midfielder Jesús Brígido to the mix ⚔️ The Mexican youth international joins SAFC on loan from @Chivas! 📰https://t.co/ldNGsByhVG pic.twitter.com/wJfw4EeoiF — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) August 14, 2024

However, the winger on both sides has already joined the San Antonio FC from the United States Second Division on loan.

José Canale is ready to defend the Blue and Black. 🇪🇪🫡#HeartandEndurance pic.twitter.com/B85I7W1YAA — White Roosters 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) August 15, 2024

“There is no eternal patience. There is no ultimatum, but patience is running out. The management is worried because the footballer’s level has certainly dropped. He is not at his best, he has had personal problems that he has not been able to fully resolve and focus 100 percent on the field.”explained the journalist Cesar Huerta on the situation of Pocho.

The European is a free agent after ending his contract with the Athletic Bilbao from Spain, but the royal directive would be competing with the River Plate by the gunner’s pass.

The communicator responded to a fan’s question about the possibility of 4K leaving the Chivas.