Except America and Mazatlanall the teams of the Liga MX have been left out of the Leagues Cupso the 2024 Apertura Tournament is about to resume with some matches, but in the meantime, the clubs still have until September to strengthen.
Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After many obstacles, the Argentine was finally announced as a new reinforcement for the River Platecoming from Rayados of Monterreyin exchange for two million dollars, signing until December 2026.
The winger dedicated some emotional words to the fans of Monterrey this week, and also felt relieved to be leaving the club with profits instead of leaving for free.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merloas well as the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe Uruguayan winger has already been sold to Sporting Lisbon from Portugal.
The Mexican communicator indicated that the Uruguayan team leaves the Toluca in exchange for 16 million dollars plus four million dollars in variables and 20 percent for a future profit, without forgetting that the Puebla will receive $2.5 million.
This makes the full-back the most expensive sale in the history of Mexican football.
Fer Esquivel He also reported that the two Argentine players have been offered to StripedThe white and blue club has responded positively to the offer, but they are still analyzing other options with the Argentine coach. Martin Demichelis.
The first is a midfielder of Inter Milan from Italy and the second is a forward from Seville from Spain.
During the week it was commented that the left back of Lion had reached an agreement to join Tigers and Fer Esquivel He confirmed this by indicating that he is arriving for around 2.5 million dollars, signing until 2027 with the option to extend until 2028.
The defender did not enter into plans Blue Crossso he looked for new air and joined Tigers. El Cachorro has a verbal agreement with the locals to sign for the next four years.
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe central defender completed his link with the Al Khaleej from Saudi Arabia, for which reason, he was offered to several football clubs in Argentina and Mexico.
The 34-year-old Argentine defender already has experience in the Liga MX after having defended the jacket of Xolos.
Chivas announced that the 22-year-old Atletico youth player would no longer be part of the club, something that upset many fans, who threw everything at the board.
However, the winger on both sides has already joined the San Antonio FC from the United States Second Division on loan.
Querétaro announced the Paraguayan defender as his latest reinforcement. The full-back also arrives from the Lanus from Argentina, in what will be a one-year loan with an option to buy.
In Chivas They would already be desperate due to the low level of the midfielder, so he could change teams, since Striped has him on the lookout.
“There is no eternal patience. There is no ultimatum, but patience is running out. The management is worried because the footballer’s level has certainly dropped. He is not at his best, he has had personal problems that he has not been able to fully resolve and focus 100 percent on the field.”explained the journalist Cesar Huerta on the situation of Pocho.
Given this scenario, the specialized portal Passion Flock He announced that there could be a trade for the American striker Striped by Pocho Guzman. Since the American was in the MLS was the target of the Flock, but his signing was never completed. However, neither of the two institutions has made any statement on the matter.
With the departure of Maxi Meza, Striped has revived the desire to sign the Spaniard. According to W SportsThe board sees the striker as a good option, as he can cover the same positions as the former captain, such as winger on both wings and attacking midfielder.
The European is a free agent after ending his contract with the Athletic Bilbao from Spain, but the royal directive would be competing with the River Plate by the gunner’s pass.
Through its channel YouTubethe reporter of TV Azteca, Alejandro Ramirezconfirmed that there is a possibility that the forward could find a place in the Pueblaafter what happened with the Canadian striker Lucas Cavalliniwho suffered a torn ligament.
The communicator responded to a fan’s question about the possibility of 4K leaving the Chivas.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #Liga #Apertura #transfer #news #Pocho #Muniain #Canale #Correa #Ocampos #Meza
Leave a Reply