According to the Senate president, the House will have a session to analyze vetoes next Thursday (May 12)

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the presidential vetoes of the Aldir Blanc and Paulo Gustavo laws can be overturned by Congress. According to him, the mechanisms have broad support in the House and Senate.

Pacheco stressed that the approval of matters by congressmen, the sanction or veto of the President of the Republic and the overthrow or maintenance of vetoes by Congress are constitutional prerogatives of the democratic regime.

“I imagine that, due to the strength that these projects gained within the National Congress, the good acceptance among parliamentarians, there may, indeed, be a tendency towards the overthrow of the veto. But it is also something that is not a decision of the presidency, but of the majority of senators and federal deputies.”, said Pacheco, warning that there will be a congressional session to vote vetoes next Thursday (May 12, 2022), but the agenda is not yet defined.

ELECTIONS

Pacheco also said he did not have details on the Ministry of Defense’s request for the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to publicize the ministry’s recommendations in relation to the 2022 elections.

“I do not know the request, nor the exact circumstances of what is contained in that letter to the TSE. Obviously, there is the autonomy of the Superior Electoral Court to decide on election issues in Brazil. This has to be respected. But I see that any measure to give more transparency to the electoral process is welcome“, he said.

Asked about the letter for the Senate Presidency to ask the TSE to have European observers in the 2022 elections, Pacheco said that the proposal, presented by the Minority leader in the Senate, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net), is still being evaluated. “Let’s make the assessment on the possibility of reception or not“, said.

With information from Senate Agency.