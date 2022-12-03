Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 3 December 2022 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 3 December 2022, at 2.10 pm (instead of the usual 4.30 pm) Verissimo is broadcast on Canale 5, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 3 December 2022 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among today’s guests, Saturday 26 November 2022, there will be the Vipponi couple Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni, who will talk about their relationship born in the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip 6. Their love is increasingly firm, so much so that Sophie is in sweet waiting. The two will exclusively announce to Verissimo whether it will be a blue or pink bow. Among the other guests of the program, to be understood whether on Saturday or Sunday, Roberto Lipari, Rudy Zerbi, Sergio Friscia and Bobby Solo are also expected.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 3 December 2022 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 2.10 pm (instead of the usual 4.30 pm). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.