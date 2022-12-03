Rare has revealed – in what just may be the greatest developer update video I’ve seen this year – how Sea of ​​Thieves’ all-new PvP Hourglass of Fate works.

“Do YOU ​​want PvP?” breeds John McMurtrie, Sea of ​​Thieves’ head of video production. “Do you? Are you ready for the thrill of battle?” There’s a pause for a knuckle kiss.

Do YOU ​​want PvP? | The Hourglass of Fate | Sea of ​​Thieves.

“Ugh, skeletons, I don’t want them, I want real players,” McMurtrie adds. “I want to fight people people!”

“This thing’s rated -” pauses for a finger lick “- delicious! It’s your portal to on-demand pirate versus pirate action. You’ve just gotta spin it! Then press that button. If your ship’s prow’s alight, then you’re seeking a fight!

“If you don’t want to wait for foes to dance the bloodshed ballet, then unfurl the war map, set out, and take a dive.”

The video adds that by using “special technology”, the team can matchmake you against pirates “with an opposing world view”, and as they’re “real pieces of work”, it’s up to you to “make them pay”, pirate .

“So with so much new stuff in Sea of ​​Thieves Season 8, that’s why we need to ask –” and the video cuts off there.

“This is my favorite thing you guys have ever created,” said one commenter, while another added: “Forget season 8, Este is the best thing Rare has ever made.”

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 8 promises to be a bonanza for battle-hardened pirates, with Rare’s Season 8 breakdown detailing not just its exhaustive new “PvP on demand”, but also two new Alignment categories for Captains with associated cosmetic rewards. Perhaps most exciting, though, are the bonuses players receive upon reaching a certain threshold in their chosen faction.

Season 8 arrived on 22nd November and introduced the map’s first-ever sprawling port town, with Golden Sands outpost getting a major makeover following players’ decision to save it from destruction earlier this year.