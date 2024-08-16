This morning a terrible road accident occurred in Verona and more precisely in the hamlet of Parona. A bus of the airline lost control causing the death of a woman and injured six other passengers.

Accident

Here’s what happened on this tragic August 15th morning.

Bus goes off road and causes accident

Ferragosto It didn’t start in the best possible way in a small town in Verona, namely ParonaIt is precisely here that an ATV bus from the Veneto province was involved in a terrible accident accident as he was heading towards the aforementioned city.

The accident bus

Unfortunately, a 49-year-old woman originally from the area lost her life in the accident. Romania whose name was Lacramioara Radulescu who, in fact, lived near Verona. The rescue team immediately intervened to try to save her life, but unfortunately the traumas and the injuries sustained on impact left her no escape.

The woman in fact requested the intervention of the firefighters to be extracted from the wreckage but unfortunately not even the timely interventions prevented the worst. Six other passengers of the bus were injured, which is why they were hospitalized in the nearest hospitals.

The dynamics of the accident

It is not known what caused the loss of check of the vehicle by the driver, but it will be up to the city police to find out what happened. At the time of the accident, the bus was travelling on the nearest lane to the Adige.

Archive photo

Such a traumatic event immediately touched the community, which began to send messages of condolence to the victim’s family and to hope for the complete recovery of the injured. Even the driver of the vehicle was injured, but it appears that at the moment his conditions do not expose him to any danger of life.

To offer the condolences to the family of the woman killed in the crash even the President of theAgency Verona Transport, Max Bettarello. This expressed great closeness to all those involved in this accident, showing solidarity even towards the driver.