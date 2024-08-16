After revealing the official release date of Dragon Age: The VeilguardBioware has updated the game’s Steam page to include the Minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version, which on paper would seem affordable.
In particular, to fit into the minimums even an old GTX 970 or a Radeon R9 290x is fine, while as regards the processor the i5-8400 or the Ryzen 3 3300X are indicated. With the recommended ones, however, on the GPU side a RTX 2070 or an RX 5700XTwhile for the processor we are talking about an i9-9900K or a Ryzen 7 3700X. For storage space, we are asking for at least 100 GB.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC requirements
Minimum
- Operating system: 64 bit Windows 10/11
-
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
-
Memory: 16GB RAM
-
Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970/1650 / AMD Radeon R9 290X
-
DirectX: Version 12
-
Memory: 100 GB available space
-
Additional Notes: SSD recommended, HDD supported; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7
Recommended
- Operating system: 64 bit Windows 10/11
-
Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
-
Memory: 16GB RAM
-
Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
-
DirectX: Version 12
-
Memory: 100 GB available space
-
Additional Notes: SSD recommended, HDD supported; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7
It should be noted that the target resolution, frame rate and graphics settings for these requirements are not specified, so it is likely that those who want to play in 4K with high performance will need much more recent and performing configurations than those indicated below. Perhaps We will know more on August 19tha day when Bioware is scheduled to take a closer look at the PC version.
We remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the release date set yesterday at October 31st thanks to a new trailer.
#Dragon #Age #Veilguard #System #Requirements #Revealed #Affordable
Leave a Reply