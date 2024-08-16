After revealing the official release date of Dragon Age: The VeilguardBioware has updated the game’s Steam page to include the Minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version, which on paper would seem affordable.

In particular, to fit into the minimums even an old GTX 970 or a Radeon R9 290x is fine, while as regards the processor the i5-8400 or the Ryzen 3 3300X are indicated. With the recommended ones, however, on the GPU side a RTX 2070 or an RX 5700XTwhile for the processor we are talking about an i9-9900K or a Ryzen 7 3700X. For storage space, we are asking for at least 100 GB.