Alvaro Vertemati, founder of the motorcycle manufacturer of the same name together with his brother Guido, died last January 15 due to health problems that had been dragging on for some years. The funeral took place on January 17 in Triuggio, in the province of Monza and Brianza, for a man who built a little gem of Italian motorcycling. It is therefore worth remembering what Vertemati Racing is about, and where its history comes from.

Counting on their experience in the field of motocross, in particular with the Husaberg brand (no longer existing), the Vertemati brothers specialized in the artisanal production of bikes suitable for off-road racing. With the founding of the company in 1993, the Vertemati off-road, enduro, cross and supermotard models arrived on the market. We owe the creation of the model to them C500, which took up some Husaberg technical solutions, such as the airbox in the square beam of the frame to save space. The derivative 495 also had the swingarm entirely machined from solid. The 503 was instead equipped with a cascade distribution of gears.

“In an off-road world still entirely 2-stroke, they were the first to believe in the potential of the 4-stroke. So, after the Swedish parenthesis, the Vertemati decided almost as a bet to build their own bike, driven by the desire to give continuity to their winning path but with their own product.“, We read on the company’s website.

Unfortunately Vertemati had some financial problems, with the declaration of bankruptcy in 2004; however other entrepreneurs, always in partnership with the founders, managed to bring the company back on new tracks, renaming it Vertemati Racing. After the revival, the company collaborated with other motorcycle manufacturers for the projects of some prototypes. The condolences of the editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it go to the Vertemati family.