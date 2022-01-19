He talks about the dean of Medicine at the University of Milan: “If they are well they go to school, if they are sick the family pediatrician decides whether to take the test”

«After two years I think we can say it: perhaps the time has come to normalize this pandemic starting from the bottom, from the younger age groups who fortunately do not present important clinical problems from infection with Sars-CoV-2. So let’s let these kids go to school and stop swabbing. If they are well they go to school, if they are sick the family pediatrician will decide if it is appropriate to take the test to verify the motivation. And we make everything work like that, because otherwise it’s better that we close. Because that’s what happens. For families it is a puzzle that seems to me to make no sense to continue ». This is the message launched by Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Milan and director of Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Department of Asst Fatebenefratelli Sacco, Vittore Buzzi children’s hospital.

«It was quite predictable – continues the professor – that what is happening in schools would happen. But they are not an amplifier of infection and we had already shown this in a study last year: by screening students with the lancing device for antibodies, in the group of those who were negative and then became positive in the follow up we found no difference between those who were in Dad and those who were in school. Because the school simply reflects what happens in society. At the moment the virus is circulating in a very high way, and it is inevitable that in a very high way it circulates in the school “.

Furthermore, the pediatrician explains how «the children fortunately have this infection mostly in a paucisymptomatic or asymptomatic way. Maybe there is someone who becomes symptomatic or ends up hospitalized, but as was the case with the flu. If we add to this that we now have a population that is largely vaccinated especially in the most fragile groups and that we are using antigenic tests a lot to try to supervise children, even knowing that they are not very useful for true tracking, it seems to me that in a similar framework we can try the way of normalization. Making T0-T5 swabs with antigenic products is really of little use – he concludes – I would eliminate them and reserve the swabs for symptomatic children who are the only ones who have to stay at home as it happened in pre-Covid times. The others without quarantines and without tampons go to schools ».