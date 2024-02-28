by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner, decision awaited

Chris Horner he flew to Bahrain without knowing his future at Red Bull. Or, perhaps, he took the plane to Sakhir because he learned in advance that he had been “exonerated” from the very serious charges against him. Strange atmosphere in Bahrain, where the curiosity should be all about the track and instead nothing but Horner is talked about. Even in the press conference, even in Red Bull, even those on the track who let the facts speak for themselves, like Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's words

“Horner's situation didn't affect me. I am focused on my performance and that of the car, but I hope that the situation will be resolved very soon. I agree with Helmut Marko: ours is teamwork, it is important that we are united to achieve success“, these are the words of the Dutchman.

The three-time world champion then went on to present a season in which all the experts consider Red Bull as the great favourite: “In the tests everything went according to plan, we did a lot of laps, I felt very comfortable. The situation is very promising, but you never know what will happen over the weekend. I can't wait to get started. Obviously time will tell if we are fast enough. Bahrain is a particular track, then there are many different circuits throughout the season, and you have to be up to par in all of them. In general, I try not to think about it: you wake up, go to the track and see the results. If they are positive or negative, you know if you need to change something or not, that's my approach“.

The program

Unlike what happens on “normal” weekends, the Bahrain weekend started a day early, to respect the start of Ramadan scheduled for the second week of March and avoid two GPs in six days. Press conferences on Wednesday, tomorrow it will be time for PL1 and PL2, Friday PL3 and qualifying. The first race of the year is on Saturday.